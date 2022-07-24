XFL returning to St. Louis in 2023

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The XFL will be returning to St. Louis in 2023, the league announced Sunday.

The league made the announcement in a town hall on its website Sunday evening. At the town hall was new league owner, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Battlehawks played in the Dome at America’s Center during the 2020 season, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The other cities getting a team are Seattle, Arlington, San Antonio, Houston, Las Vegas, Orlando and Washington, D.C. The season will kick off on February 18, 2023.

Anthony Becht was announced as the coach for St. Louis’ team. He played in the NFL from 2000-2011, including one season with the Rams in 2008.

Season tickets are available now on the XFL’s website.

