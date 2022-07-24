Heartland Votes
Local pet shelter hoping to adopt out hundreds of pets to help empty the shelter

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Pet shelters across the nation are seeing lots of animals pass through their doors and the Heartland is no different.

Southeast Missouri Pets out of Cape Girardeau County is once again overcrowded as they are looking for people to adopt a pet to free up some space and send these animals to a forever home.

They have more than 200 pets up for adoption filling up two buildings and even housing some felines at Petco in Cape Girardeau.

Staff on hand there say it’s important to get these animals adopted to be able to have space to help more animals as they come through the doors.

“We have daily calls,” Volunteer Coordinator Jenn Farmer said. “10 to 15 daily calls every day, we found a stray or we need to surrender a pet. We need to make room for those people who are in crisis so that they can bring their pets to us as well and we can get them adopted.”

Last week, they had more than 48 adoptions and they are looking to find even more families that need a new addition.

“Last time we did this Bissell Pet Foundation, we did over 100 adoptions,” Farmer said. “We’re looking to topping that but matching them up with their forever families has been amazing. It’s really fun and it’s just kind of a miracle to watch them smile and go home together.”

Southeast Missouri Pets are doing everything they can to help the animals, including offering a reduced adoption fee of $25 thanks to the support of the Bissell Pet Foundation.

“$25 all cats, kittens, dogs and puppies,” Farmer said. “Even the puppies and that includes their spay and neuter, microchip and they’re up to date on shots.”

