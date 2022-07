FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Fredericktown Police Department is looking for a man in the case of a stolen truck.

The department says if you spot this individual and truck, call them at 573-783-3660 and ask to speak to Officer Smith.

If you have any information about this man or truck, call 573-783-3660 and ask for Officer Smith. (Fredericktown Police Department)

The license plate of the vehicle reads 46H5GJ.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.