First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Moderating temperatures, increasing rain chances.....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
After a sweltering weekend, the pattern for the week ahead will be less hot and more unsettled as a frontal boundary stalls in the mid-Mississippi Valley.  In the short term,  an  isolated thunderstorm or two may pop up this evening in parts of SE MO and S IL….producing some gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours before dissipating after sunset.  Later tonight into tomorrow the front will stall over the area,  bringing some slight heat relief and providing at least a chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms.   Highs Monday will likely range from the low 80s north to the low 90s in the Bootheel.

More widely scattered thunderstorms are likely at times Tuesday and Wednesday….though coverage may not be even as the front drifts north.    Most of the area will be warmer again with highs back above 90 for most of the region…maybe even some upper 90s south.   On Thursday the cold front will get a strong push from the jet stream and finally move through the entire region,  leaving behind a slightly cooler and less humid air mass for the end of the week and into the weekend…though storms may return from the south with a warm front by the end of the weekend.

