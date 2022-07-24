Heartland Votes
First Alert: Another hot day, relief next week

First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 7/24
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Another sweltering day before the pattern turns wetter and gradually cooler during the week.

Brian Alworth says a Heat Advisory remains in effect through this evening.

Today could end up as slightly hotter and more humid than Saturday as moisture increases ahead of an approaching cold front: highs look to range from about 95 to 100 with peak HX numbers near 110.

A bit of a southwest breeze may help slightly.

In addition to the heat, we’ll have a few more clouds especially this afternoon, and we could even pop a few isolated thunderstorms this evening over parts of southeast Mo. and southern Ill. especially north closer to Farmington, Ste. Gen and Mt. Vernon.

The week ahead looks much more unsettled and not as hot as a weak frontal boundary stalls in the region and waves back and forth.

Periods of occasional showers and storms look likely Monday through Wednesday, though not continuously.

In between the storms it will be warm and humid, but with temps closer to normal.

On Thursday a stronger front finally pushes through, which should introduce some lower dew point air for the end of the week and the beginning of the weekend.

Friday and Saturday look dry and pleasant before showers try to sneak back in from the south next Sunday.

