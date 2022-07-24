Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Deputies: Teen arrested after taking 6 hostage at Fla. home

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after authorities say he held six people hostage in a Florida home. (WJXT via CNN)
By WJXT Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after authorities say he held six people, including children, hostage in a Florida home.

Sheriff’s deputies say they were called about 3:30 a.m. Saturday to a home in the Jacksonville neighborhood of Oceanway after reports of an armed subject holding hostages.

After receiving an arrest warrant and a search warrant, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded and was able to safely remove the suspect, 15-year-old Caleb Seth Boone, and six hostages from the home.

Boone was taken into custody. He is facing a minimum felony charge of false imprisonment.

Investigators are still looking into the motivation for the incident and what led up to it, but they say they believe Boone was armed. The 15-year-old does not live at the home, and his connection to those who do is unclear.

The sheriff’s office says Boone had “numerous outstanding custody orders.”

“My understanding is he has a lengthy criminal record. I can tell you, it’s definitely not our first interaction with him,” JSO Lt. Shannon Hartley said.

Copyright 2022 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taron Woods, 21 of St. Louis, Mo. was arrested and charges were filed for unlawful use of a...
Fight breaks out involving handgun at Southeast Missouri State, one person arrested
The charge came after the Carbondale Police Department executed a search warrant for McGee’s...
Man sentenced to prison for posting images of himself with guns on social media
Investigators searching for a missing man in Madison County, Missouri say they have found human...
Remains found confirmed to be from missing Creve Coeur man in Madison County, Mo.
A Silver Dollar City employee died at the amusement park after being injured on Wednesday.
Silver Dollar City employee dies after incident at amusement park
Alexis Stallman, 41, of Murphysboro, has been charged with three counts of First-Degree Murder...
IDOT worker allegedly stabbed, killed by ex-wife at work zone crash in Murphysboro

Latest News

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after authorities say he held six people hostage in a...
Armed teen held 6 hostage in standoff with SWAT, investigators say
Coroner Jim Akers said the body appears to have been in the water for two to three days.
Body found in Black River in Poplar Bluff
Plane crash in Centralia, Illinois
1 dead, 1 injured after small airplane crashes near Centralia, Illinois
Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on...
California governor declares emergency over wildfire near Yosemite