Twisted Cat Outdoors brings scores of anglers for 5th annual tournament

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Twisted Cat Outdoors fishing series stopped in off in Cape Girardeau today and brought with it more than 60 angler teams with a mission to find the biggest catfish in the Mississippi River.

Teams took to the river in the morning where they found their favorite spots to lure in some big fish.

Teams weighed in on Saturday afternoon to find out how many pounds of fish they caught, and they could only weigh three fish.

We talked with tournament director Alex Nagy who says Cape Girardeau is a prime spot to catch a lot of good fish.

“Fishing is some of the best in the country,” Nagy said. “It draws the boats. It’s a good location to draw people from around the Midwest and it continues to grow. Now we have over 60 teams today. 5 years ago we had 24 teams so it’s definitely growing.”

Nagy said it’s nice to see so many people get involved in a tournament like this drawing in people from 11 different states.

“More and more anglers get involved in the sport of catfishing,” Nagy said. “It’s a sport that’s growing fast, it’s rapidly growing. A lot of the new anglers that’s coming in the sport are learning new techniques and they’re getting better. We have 60 boats out there today and they’re all really good anglers.”

With more than 60 teams and spectators, Nagy said people will spend money in the town which helps the local economy, a win-win for everyone.

“They don’t just come in the day before,” Nagy said. “Some of them are coming in a week before, two weeks before, getting a feel and going out and pre-fish. See where the fish are biting at. They go to the casino and spend money, they go to the restaurants and spend money, and they stay in the hotels. So, they’re spending money in the city and supporting the city.”

Scoring is based on a point scale. The team with the biggest weigh in was awarded $4,000.

