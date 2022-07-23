Heartland Votes
ISP investigating after deadly crash claims life of woman and one child, 3 others hospitalized

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The Illinois State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash they say happened Friday afternoon.

According to a press release, the crash happened on the intersection of US Route 45 and 2200 North in Wayne County around 3:30 p.m.

ISP says a preliminary investigation shows a van was traveling south of US Route 45 near 2200 North, while a semi was traveling north at the same location.

Officials say the driver of the van, 22-year-old Olivia Flexter, tried to turn east onto 2200 North, in front of the semi. The semi hit the van sending it off the roadway and into a tree.

According to a press release, 61-year-old Evelyn Flexter, who was a passenger in the van, was pronounced dead on scene. An 8-year-old passenger who was also in the van was flown to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Officials say Olivia and two other passengers were flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

ISP says the crash is under investigation and Olivia was cited for failure to yield right of way.

