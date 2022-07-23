ISP investigating after deadly crash claims life of woman and one child, 3 others hospitalized

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The Illinois State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash they say happened Friday afternoon.

According to a press release, the crash happened on the intersection of US Route 45 and 2200 North in Wayne County around 3:30 p.m.

ISP says a preliminary investigation shows a van was traveling south of US Route 45 near 2200 North, while a semi was traveling north at the same location.

Officials say the driver of the van, 22-year-old Olivia Flexter, tried to turn east onto 2200 North, in front of the semi. The semi hit the van sending it off the roadway and into a tree.

According to a press release, 61-year-old Evelyn Flexter, who was a passenger in the van, was pronounced dead on scene. An 8-year-old passenger who was also in the van was flown to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Officials say Olivia and two other passengers were flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

ISP says the crash is under investigation and Olivia was cited for failure to yield right of way.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.