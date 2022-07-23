Heartland Votes
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

One more sweltering day.....wetter and gradually cooler next week....
Summer-like temperatures stick around one more day before rain and cooler air moves into the...
Summer-like temperatures stick around one more day before rain and cooler air moves into the Heartland. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT
We’re going to round out the weekend with one more sweltering day,   before the pattern turns wetter and gradually cooler next week.   In the meantime,  a Heat Advisory remains in effect through tomorrow evening.   Today turned out to have slightly lower air temps and slightly higher dew points than forecast;  staying with this trend tomorrow will give us highs of about 94 to 99 with peak HX numbers of about 105-110 or so.  Slightly breezier conditions will develop tomorrow as well, which may be helpful.  One more note is that a few thunderstorms may develop over parts of SE MO and S IL by Sunday evening…..these could be locally strong to even severe given the expected heat and humidity.

The pattern for next week will be much more active as the upper ridge breaks down and a frontal boundary stalls in the region.  Periods of thunderstorms are possible about Monday through Thursday night.  Clouds and storms will make daytime highs difficult to forecast but overall it should be humid but less hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.  On Thursday a final push of cooler air should move through,  leaving behind a slightly cooler and less humid pattern for the end of the week into next weekend.

