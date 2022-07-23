Heartland Votes
First Alert: Heat Advisories through Sunday

First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 7/23
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KFVS) - It’s shaping up to be a very hot weekend.

Next week, the pattern will become wetter and gradually less hot as the pattern finally changes.

In the short-term, however, highs today and Sunday will be in the 96 to 101 range, with afternoon heat index numbers near 110.

Brian Alworth says drier areas have been showing lower dew points and higher air temps, while wetter areas have been showing higher dew points and slightly lower air temps, but the big picture is for a very hot and humid weekend.

Heat Advisories remain in effect.

The upper ridge begins to weaken as we get into the work week, allowing for an increased chance of thunderstorms as weak front sags south into the area.

Thunderstorm chances begin to increase late Sunday and will stay with us for much of the week, finally ending Thursday night as a stronger cold front pushes through.

Temps will tend to be held down by clouds and occasional rain next week, but it will still be very warm and humid until Friday.

Strong storms and heavy downpours will be possible at times this week.

