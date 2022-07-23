Fight breaks out involving handgun at Southeast Missouri State, one person arrested
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A fight was reported at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) on Thursday, July 21, involving the display of a handgun.
According to a release from the university, the fight was reported at 3:36 p.m. at the Towers East residence hall, involving students.
University Police say a witness told them that a handgun was displayed during the altercation.
Taron Woods, 21, of St. Louis was identified while officers were investigating.
Woods was arrested and charges were filed for unlawful use of a weapon,
He is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office with a $1,500 cash or surety bond.
