Heartland Votes
Fight breaks out involving handgun at Southeast Missouri State, one person arrested

Taron Woods, 21 of St. Louis, Mo. was arrested and charges were filed for unlawful use of a...
Taron Woods, 21 of St. Louis, Mo. was arrested and charges were filed for unlawful use of a weapon.(Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A fight was reported at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) on Thursday, July 21, involving the display of a handgun.

According to a release from the university, the fight was reported at 3:36 p.m. at the Towers East residence hall, involving students.

University Police say a witness told them that a handgun was displayed during the altercation.

Taron Woods, 21, of St. Louis was identified while officers were investigating.

Woods was arrested and charges were filed for unlawful use of a weapon,

He is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office with a $1,500 cash or surety bond.

