Fight breaks out involving handgun at Southeast Missouri State, one person arrested

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A fight was reported at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) on Thursday, July 21, involving the display of a handgun.

According to a release from the university, the fight was reported at 3:36 p.m. at the Towers East residence hall, involving students.

University Police say a witness told them that a handgun was displayed during the altercation.

Taron Woods, 21, of St. Louis was identified while officers were investigating.

Woods was arrested and charges were filed for unlawful use of a weapon,

He is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office with a $1,500 cash or surety bond.

