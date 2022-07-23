Awareness and preparation grows in Heartland over continued high heat

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Heartland has been feeling the heat lately with temperatures in the upper 90′s and heat indexes in the triple digits.

Fire departments and other agencies that help with the public have been gearing up to help out others with cold drinks, cold packs and more.

Scott County Rural Fire Protection District put out a post informing the public of the hot weather in the area and to help check on family members, the elderly and neighbors in an effort to reduce any heat related illnesses and possibly even deaths.

“Especially if they’re elderly, you want to know the signs and symptoms of heat related emergencies and keep a watch on them, see if they’re acting a little different or if they are really red or starting to get sick,” Scott County Rural Fire Chief Jeremy Perrien said.

Perrien said their department has had some calls they attended to that dealt with someone experiencing a heat related illness.

“So far we haven’t had any deaths in our district and I know that in the area there’s been some unfortunate circumstances,” Perrien said. “We want to try to get as much awareness out as possible.”

While many people go outside for a brief amount of time, others work outdoors and deal with the heat an extended period of time.

Blake Wade of Blodgett owns BW Melons in Scott County. He said he has had to adjust his hours of operation to earlier in the day due to the hot weather.

“We’re right in the middle of our watermelon harvest right now,” Wade said. “So, naturally it’s hot. We usually ship out 3 to 4 semi loads a day. Usually try to get off on Saturdays and Sundays but sometimes we work 7 days a week.”

Wade said even though his crew members take care of themselves with plenty of water, light clothing and other essentials, he still has seen members with heat related illnesses from time to time.

“We’ve had a couple guys that have gotten cramps from dehydration,” Wade said. “We had to get them in. We’ve got a guy that actually, I wouldn’t call him a trainer but here is there for that for the crew.”

Temperatures will remain very hot in the Heartland tomorrow as well with temps in the upper 90′s.

