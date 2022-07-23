Heartland Votes
Advertisement

An at bat routine and special marking: how one Cape Catfish player honors family members every game

Cape Catfish First Baseman Dante Zamudio pays tribute to family members that passed away every game.
By Jess Todd
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Before every at bat Dante Zamudio walks behind the batter’s box and draws a special symbol: a cross with the letter “C.”

The cross is for his faith. The “C” is for his grandfather.

“I do the ‘C’ for my grandpa Chris who passed away about three years ago,” said Zamudio. “He was very close to me in baseball and everything I did in life. He was probably my first best friend.”

You’ll also find that same symbol written every game on Zamudio’s wrist tape and embroidered on his glove. If you look even closer, you’ll see a “G” and a “T” as well.

“I had three family members pass within three weeks,” Zamudio said. “I just keep my grandpa, my cousin and my great aunt close to me. I really believe that they’re watching over me, so I love to remember that.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searching for a missing man in Madison County, Missouri say they have found human...
Remains found confirmed to be from missing Creve Coeur man in Madison County, Mo.
Alexis Stallman, 41, of Murphysboro, has been charged with three counts of First-Degree Murder...
IDOT worker allegedly stabbed, killed by ex-wife at work zone crash in Murphysboro
Camper on sand bar in Ohio River
Camper sitting on sandbar in Ohio River
Elvis Presley performed twice at the old B & B Club in Gobler, Mo. back in 1955.
Elvis Presley’s humble beginnings in the Heartland remembered
A Silver Dollar City employee died at the amusement park after being injured on Wednesday.
Silver Dollar City employee dies after incident at amusement park

Latest News

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 7/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 7/22
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 7/22
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 7/22
Tim Leonard has been selected to be SIU's new Athletic Director.
SIU announces new athletic director
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 7/21
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 7/21