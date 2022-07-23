An at bat routine and special marking: how one Cape Catfish player honors family members every game

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Before every at bat Dante Zamudio walks behind the batter’s box and draws a special symbol: a cross with the letter “C.”

The cross is for his faith. The “C” is for his grandfather.

“I do the ‘C’ for my grandpa Chris who passed away about three years ago,” said Zamudio. “He was very close to me in baseball and everything I did in life. He was probably my first best friend.”

You’ll also find that same symbol written every game on Zamudio’s wrist tape and embroidered on his glove. If you look even closer, you’ll see a “G” and a “T” as well.

“I had three family members pass within three weeks,” Zamudio said. “I just keep my grandpa, my cousin and my great aunt close to me. I really believe that they’re watching over me, so I love to remember that.”

