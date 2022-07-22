Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Two Heartland health care programs to receive million in federal funding

SIU will receive $1 million.
SIU will receive $1 million.(Colin Baillie)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced over $49 million in funding for a variety of health care programs across the state, including several in the Heartland.

“With this robust federal funding, Illinois can invest in its wide-range of initiatives and programs aimed at keeping residents healthy,” said Durbin. “From efforts to end the HIV epidemic to treating Alzheimer’s, these programs provide a vital service to Illinoisans through the toughest times and give us hope that the next treatment breakthrough is just around the corner.”

Heartland health care programs to receive funding:

  • Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation (Community Project Funding): $3,750,000
  • Southern Illinois University (Nurse, Education, Practice, Quality and Retention – Registered Nurses in Primary Care): $1,000,000

“Across the state, Illinoisans have access to incredible institutions and programs that are devoted to helping folks avoid, treat and research a wide variety of conditions and illnesses,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to announce this support with Senator Durbin to ensure these institutions and programs have the resources they need to keep Illinoisans and their families healthy.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searching for a missing man in Madison County, Missouri say they have found human...
Remains found confirmed to be from missing Creve Coeur man in Madison County, Mo.
Alexis Stallman, 41, of Murphysboro, has been charged with three counts of First-Degree Murder...
IDOT worker allegedly stabbed, killed by ex-wife at work zone crash in Murphysboro
Camper on sand bar in Ohio River
Camper sitting on sandbar in Ohio River
Elvis Presley performed twice at the old B & B Club in Gobler, Mo. back in 1955.
Elvis Presley’s humble beginnings in the Heartland remembered
James Primer (left) and Angela Thompson (right) were both charged in the case.
Two from Bollinger Co. charged in homicide investigation

Latest News

Gov. Pritzker says all businesses qualify as Social Equity Applicants under the Cannabis...
Pritzker administration issues first wave of adult cannabis dispensary licenses
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Clean energy advocates protest in Springfield on June 1, 2022.
Prospect of power grid shortages, lack of action anger lawmakers
The crash happened at 9:15 a.m. on Route 37, just south of Kellville Road.
Fatal crash kills 2 in Williamson County, ISP investigating