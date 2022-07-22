Two Heartland health care programs to receive million in federal funding

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced over $49 million in funding for a variety of health care programs across the state, including several in the Heartland.

“With this robust federal funding, Illinois can invest in its wide-range of initiatives and programs aimed at keeping residents healthy,” said Durbin. “From efforts to end the HIV epidemic to treating Alzheimer’s, these programs provide a vital service to Illinoisans through the toughest times and give us hope that the next treatment breakthrough is just around the corner.”

Heartland health care programs to receive funding:

Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation (Community Project Funding): $3,750,000

Southern Illinois University (Nurse, Education, Practice, Quality and Retention – Registered Nurses in Primary Care): $1,000,000

“Across the state, Illinoisans have access to incredible institutions and programs that are devoted to helping folks avoid, treat and research a wide variety of conditions and illnesses,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to announce this support with Senator Durbin to ensure these institutions and programs have the resources they need to keep Illinoisans and their families healthy.”

