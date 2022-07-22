SIU announces new athletic director

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale has a new athletic director.

SIU announced Friday morning, July 22 they have hired former Towson Athletic Director Tim Leonard to be the university’s new Athletic Director.

He starts leading the department on Monday, August 1.

Leonard, a 30-year veteran of athletic administration, will becomes SIU’s 16th director of intercollegiate athletics.

“With a commitment to student success on the playing fields and in the classroom, Mr. Leonard embodies the Saluki spirit and will play an important role as we continue to take athletics to new heights,” said SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin A. Lane. “People who meet Mr. Leonard will be impressed with his extensive experience, his record of accomplishments in sports, and his remarkable expertise and success in fundraising.”

SIU hold a meet and greet event on Tuesday, July 26 at 5 p.m. to introduce Leonard to the public.

The event will be held in the Charles Helleny Pavilion of the Banterra Center.

“My wife, Monica, and I are excited to move to the Southern Illinois region and become engaged members of the community,” said Leonard. “We are both familiar with the storied history of Saluki athletics and are looking forward to building off that history to accomplish even greater success.”

Before Leonard’s selection and approval from the University’s Board of Trustees, Matt Kupec served as the interim AD at SIU since September 2021.

