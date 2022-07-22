Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SIU announces new athletic director

Tim Leonard has been selected to be SIU's new Athletic Director.
Tim Leonard has been selected to be SIU's new Athletic Director.(Source: Southern Illinois University)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale has a new athletic director.

SIU announced Friday morning, July 22 they have hired former Towson Athletic Director Tim Leonard to be the university’s new Athletic Director.

He starts leading the department on Monday, August 1.

Leonard, a 30-year veteran of athletic administration, will becomes SIU’s 16th director of intercollegiate athletics.

“With a commitment to student success on the playing fields and in the classroom, Mr. Leonard embodies the Saluki spirit and will play an important role as we continue to take athletics to new heights,” said SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin A. Lane. “People who meet Mr. Leonard will be impressed with his extensive experience, his record of accomplishments in sports, and his remarkable expertise and success in fundraising.”

SIU hold a meet and greet event on Tuesday, July 26 at 5 p.m. to introduce Leonard to the public.

The event will be held in the Charles Helleny Pavilion of the Banterra Center.

“My wife, Monica, and I are excited to move to the Southern Illinois region and become engaged members of the community,” said Leonard. “We are both familiar with the storied history of Saluki athletics and are looking forward to building off that history to accomplish even greater success.”

Before Leonard’s selection and approval from the University’s Board of Trustees, Matt Kupec served as the interim AD at SIU since September 2021.

To learn more about Leonard’s career, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searching for a missing man in Madison County, Missouri say they have found human...
Remains found confirmed to be from missing Creve Coeur man in Madison County, Mo.
An IDOT worker was killed in a crash at a work zone in Murphysboro on Wednesday morning.
IDOT worker allegedly stabbed, killed by ex-wife at work zone crash in Murphysboro
Elvis Presley performed twice at the old B & B Club in Gobler, Mo. back in 1955.
Elvis Presley’s humble beginnings in the Heartland remembered
Camper on sand bar in Ohio River
Camper sitting on sandbar in Ohio River
James Primer (left) and Angela Thompson (right) were both charged in the case.
Two from Bollinger Co. charged in homicide investigation

Latest News

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 7/21
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 7/21
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 7/21
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 7/21
(Source: KFVS)
Tee Times for Upper Deck Golf at Busch Stadium on sale soon
The 68th Colt World Series will take place in Marion at Rent One Park.
Colt World Series returning to Marion, Ill.