Shots-fired call under investigation in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The sound of gunfire had multiple people calling Cape Girardeau Police on Thursday afternoon, July 21.

The reports of shots fired came in shortly after 2:45 p.m. from the 600 block of North Fountain Street.

Police said no one witnessed the shooting, but one vehicle appeared to be hit by a bullet.

The owner told officers they did not want to make a report.

No injuries were reported.

Police said there are no suspects at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.

