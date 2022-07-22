Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Shots-fired call under investigation in Cape Girardeau

No injuries were reported, but police said one vehicle was damaged by a bullet.
No injuries were reported, but police said one vehicle was damaged by a bullet.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The sound of gunfire had multiple people calling Cape Girardeau Police on Thursday afternoon, July 21.

The reports of shots fired came in shortly after 2:45 p.m. from the 600 block of North Fountain Street.

Police said no one witnessed the shooting, but one vehicle appeared to be hit by a bullet.

The owner told officers they did not want to make a report.

No injuries were reported.

Police said there are no suspects at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searching for a missing man in Madison County, Missouri say they have found human...
Remains found confirmed to be from missing Creve Coeur man in Madison County, Mo.
An IDOT worker was killed in a crash at a work zone in Murphysboro on Wednesday morning.
IDOT worker allegedly stabbed, killed by ex-wife at work zone crash in Murphysboro
Camper on sand bar in Ohio River
Camper sitting on sandbar in Ohio River
Elvis Presley performed twice at the old B & B Club in Gobler, Mo. back in 1955.
Elvis Presley’s humble beginnings in the Heartland remembered
James Primer (left) and Angela Thompson (right) were both charged in the case.
Two from Bollinger Co. charged in homicide investigation

Latest News

Crews were called to an early morning fire at a multi-family housing unit in Poplar Bluff on...
Fire at vacant multi-family unit building under investigation
Fire at multi-unit building in Poplar Bluff under investigation
Fire at multi-unit building in Poplar Bluff under investigation
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Judge Mitch Perry.
Judge makes decision on Kentucky’s abortion ban