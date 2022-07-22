Police investigating string of vehicle burglaries in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a handful of vehicle burglaries that happened during the overnight hours of Thursday, July 21.

The burglaries were reported on Anthony Drive, Ferndale Drive, South Missouri Avenue and Percy Drive.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, items were stolen out of unlocked vehicles.

In addition to the burglary reports, Droege says an unlocked vehicle, with the keys left inside, and items from an unlocked vehicle were stolen on Stoddard Street.

Most of the thefts were not to far apart.

Missouri Ave. and Stoddard St. are near each other, Anthony Dr. and Ferndale Dr. are also near each other.

Percy St. is further away from both locations near Interstate 55.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at at 573-335-6621.

Police throughout the Heartland urge residents to protect their property by keeping their vehicles locked and valuables out of plain view.

