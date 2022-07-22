New details emerge on IDOT worker killed earlier this week

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) -We’re learning more today about a bizarre murder case out of Jackson County.

Alexis Stallman, of Herrin, Ill. is accused of stabbing her ex-husband earlier this week at a construction site in Murphysboro where he worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Currently, she’s being held at the Jackson County Jail on a $2 million bond.

We now know both she and the victim, Edward Stallman, had a virtual family court hearing just hours before Mr. Stallman’s death.

I spoke with Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez to find out more about this unusual case.

“Originally, we thought that Mr. Stallman’s injuries were related to the traffic crash,” Cervantez, said.

Cervantez says investigators had to piece together the clues that led to murder charges against Stallman’s ex-wife.

“We found later through investigation that there was a serious altercation prior to that crash,” said Cervantez.

Cervantez says the incident began at Mr. Stallman’s worksite on Illinois Route 127 on Wednesday, July 20. He tells me, the evidence shows Alexis Stallman actually drove out to that site, where the ex-couple got into an altercation.

“And so there was some confusion about whether this was something that happened in the vehicle or this happened between 2 individuals at his job sight which was located here in Jackson county,” said Cervantez.

What’s not confusing, Cervantez says, is how Mr. Stallman died. An autopsy revealed he’d been stabbed in the chest with some kind of blade.

“Eventually we had probable cause to believe that this was a homicide. And eventually on July 21 , the day after, we were able to file charges against Mrs. Stallman for first degree murder and aggravated domestic battery,” said Cervantez.

Alexis Stallman is due back in court on August 9. If she’s convicted on all charges, Alexis Stallman could face up to 60 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.