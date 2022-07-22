Heartland Votes
Man sentenced to prison for posting images of himself with guns on social media

The charge came after the Carbondale Police Department executed a search warrant for McGee's...
The charge came after the Carbondale Police Department executed a search warrant for McGee’s cellphone and Snapchat account, where they found images and videos of McGee in possession of firearms.(Jackson Co. State's Attorney)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for posting images and videos of guns on his Snapchat account as a convicted felon.

According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez, Quantez D. McGee, 21, of Carbondale, entered a plea of guilty to a charge of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

The charge came after the Carbondale Police Department executed a search warrant for McGee’s cellphone and Snapchat account, where they found images and videos of McGee in possession of firearms.

Cervantez says McGee was a convicted felon at the time that at least one of the videos that was captured on June 21, 2021.

McGee’s case investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department and Assistant State’s Attorney Jayson Clark led the prosecution.

“Gun violence will not be tolerated and people will be held accountable,” Cervantez said.

McGee received a sentence of eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections along with one year of Mandatory Supervised Release.

