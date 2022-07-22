Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Judge makes decision on Kentucky’s abortion ban

Judge Mitch Perry.
Judge Mitch Perry.(WAVE)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Abortion will be allowed in Kentucky while the ACLU’s lawsuit over the state’s laws banning abortion is decided.

Kentucky’s trigger law, which was passed in 2019, went into effect immediately when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, banning abortions in the state.

The ACLU says the ban violates the state’s constitution. The judge had previously granted the ACLU’s request for a restraining order against the law and the ACLU wanted the judge to continue blocking it.

PREVIOUS: Judge grants ACLU’s request for restraining order on Kentucky abortion ban

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office wanted the trigger law to take effect while the ACLU’s lawsuit plays out.

The judge’s decision came down Friday morning to grant a temporary injunction. Read the full opinion below.

According to the ruling, the court found a “substantial likelihood that these laws violate the rights to privacy and self-determination.” It says those rights are protected by multiple sections of the state’s constitution.

Cameron is arguing against that, saying Kentucky’s constitution doesn’t protect abortion.

A constitutional amendment on this November’s ballot will allow Kentuckians to decide. Amendment Two asks if groups like the ACLU can use the state constitution to defend the right to choose to have an abortion.

The amendment would not ban abortion. It would make it so that no part of the state constitution could be used to defend it.

We have reached out to the attorney general’s office to get a statement on the ruling.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searching for a missing man in Madison County, Missouri say they have found human...
Remains found confirmed to be from missing Creve Coeur man in Madison County, Mo.
An IDOT worker was killed in a crash at a work zone in Murphysboro on Wednesday morning.
IDOT worker allegedly stabbed, killed by ex-wife at work zone crash in Murphysboro
Camper on sand bar in Ohio River
Camper sitting on sandbar in Ohio River
Elvis Presley performed twice at the old B & B Club in Gobler, Mo. back in 1955.
Elvis Presley’s humble beginnings in the Heartland remembered
James Primer (left) and Angela Thompson (right) were both charged in the case.
Two from Bollinger Co. charged in homicide investigation

Latest News

Crews were called to an early morning fire at a multi-family housing unit in Poplar Bluff on...
Fire at vacant multi-family unit building under investigation
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Tim Leonard has been selected to be SIU's new Athletic Director.
SIU announces new athletic director
Marjorie A. Todd, 63, was reported missing in Sikeston after she did not arrive home Thursday...
Endangered SILVER Advisory issued for missing woman