Ill. Dept. of Public Health announces more than 32K new cases of COVID-19, 52 deaths over past week

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 32,268 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 52 deaths, on Friday, July 22.

These are the latest numbers since its last reporting on July 15.

According to the CDC, 58 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, an area that includes most of the counties in northern Illinois as well as counties around Peoria, Champaign, Metro East and Quincy. An additional 36 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,528,282 cases, including 34,309 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 1,453 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 145 patients were in the ICU and 46 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 253 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.

“The data tells us that COVID-19 is still with us and still spreading,” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. “The most important thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones from the virus is to be up-to-date on vaccines and booster shots. If you have been waiting to get a vaccine, booster or a second booster, please don’t wait any longer. Get up to date. Safe and effective vaccines are widely available at no cost for everyone in Illinois who is at least 6 months old. This is especially important for people who are vulnerable to serious medical outcomes. We also recommend that you wear your mask in indoor public places and avoid indoor crowded spaces at this time. If needed, contact a healthcare provider promptly to discuss what treatment is right for you.”

The counties listed at High Community Level are Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Stephenson, Whiteside, Will, and Winnebago in northern Illinois; Adams, Champaign, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Fulton, Hancock, Henderson, Knox, Marshall, Mason, McLean, Peoria, Pike, Tazewell, Vermillion, and Warren in central Illinois; and Alexander, Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Crawford, Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Jersey, Johnson, Lawrence, Macoupin, Madison, Massac, Montgomery, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, St. Clair, Union, Wabash and Williamson in southern Illinois.

According to IDPH, a total of 22,896,870 vaccines have been administered in Illinois.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 13,232 doses. Since July 15, 92,621 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 69 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and 54 percent of the vaccinated population has an initial booster according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

