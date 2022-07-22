How furniture is being affected by supply chain issues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - During the pandemic, you may have wanted to re-decorate your family room or bedroom.

But now you are getting around to it and may find that it is going to take longer than you expected.

Dave Hutson, owner of Big Sandy Furniture in Cape Girardeau, says the supply chain issues are slowly going away but still not anywhere near perfect.

“There’s still trucks that run slow or can’t get drivers,” Hutson said. “Much of our industry relies on overseas manufacturing, which turns into that stuff has to get halfway around the world to us before we can even sell it.”

And according to the La-Z-Boy website, it can take nearly 5 months to get a custom piece of furniture before shipping.

Hutson also said special orders take longer than normal ones.

“Before we can tell you anything, we have to be sure that the fabric you picked out is in stock,” he said. “But if the company has to wait to get your fabric from the mill, that’s a longer time frame.”

Overall, Hutson says this has been a huge change in the furniture industry for him.

