Heatwave doesn’t stop golfers in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Due to high temperature this week, many people are choosing to stay indoors. Others, aren’t letting the heat change their plans.

“I’m out here enjoying this gorgeous sunny day to play a nice little round of golf,” Curtis Hall said.

Hall and his buddies try to play a round of golf together at least once a week. He said they always look forward to it. They weren’t going to let the heat get in the way of their golf game.

“Having these moments with my friends is better than just sitting at home in the AC,” Hall said.

Hall and his friends aren’t the only one who think like this. The course was filled with people who were taking on the heat without worry.

He said that even when they’re sweating, they wouldn’t want to be doing anything else.

“One hundred percent enjoy that time with them,” Hall said. “The shenanigans that take place can’t be beat.”

Even though the heat doesn’t bother them, if they’re going to be there for eighteen holes they have to plan for it.

“I think with good preparation, plenty of water, I mean I brought some Pedialyte I stole from my kid, you can really beat the heat with just some wet towels,” Hall said.

Even if the temperature matters now, Hall said they won’t remember it. They’re more concerned about the time they get to spend goofing off with each other.

“The heat does not bother me out here, with proper preparation having this time out here with my boys is worth it,” Hall said.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.