Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heatwave doesn’t stop golfers in Cape Girardeau Co.

Although many are staying inside, some folks in the Heartland are not shy to the heat.
By Nicki Clark
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Due to high temperature this week, many people are choosing to stay indoors. Others, aren’t letting the heat change their plans.

“I’m out here enjoying this gorgeous sunny day to play a nice little round of golf,” Curtis Hall said.

Hall and his buddies try to play a round of golf together at least once a week. He said they always look forward to it. They weren’t going to let the heat get in the way of their golf game.

“Having these moments with my friends is better than just sitting at home in the AC,” Hall said.

Hall and his friends aren’t the only one who think like this. The course was filled with people who were taking on the heat without worry.

He said that even when they’re sweating, they wouldn’t want to be doing anything else.

“One hundred percent enjoy that time with them,” Hall said. “The shenanigans that take place can’t be beat.”

Even though the heat doesn’t bother them, if they’re going to be there for eighteen holes they have to plan for it.

“I think with good preparation, plenty of water, I mean I brought some Pedialyte I stole from my kid, you can really beat the heat with just some wet towels,” Hall said.

Even if the temperature matters now, Hall said they won’t remember it. They’re more concerned about the time they get to spend goofing off with each other.

“The heat does not bother me out here, with proper preparation having this time out here with my boys is worth it,” Hall said.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searching for a missing man in Madison County, Missouri say they have found human...
Remains found confirmed to be from missing Creve Coeur man in Madison County, Mo.
Alexis Stallman, 41, of Murphysboro, has been charged with three counts of First-Degree Murder...
IDOT worker allegedly stabbed, killed by ex-wife at work zone crash in Murphysboro
Camper on sand bar in Ohio River
Camper sitting on sandbar in Ohio River
Elvis Presley performed twice at the old B & B Club in Gobler, Mo. back in 1955.
Elvis Presley’s humble beginnings in the Heartland remembered
A Silver Dollar City employee died at the amusement park after being injured on Wednesday.
Silver Dollar City employee dies after incident at amusement park

Latest News

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a handful of vehicle burglaries that happened during...
Police investigating string of vehicle burglaries in Cape Girardeau
According to the National Health Care for the Homeless Council, people without homes are at...
Helping the homeless during heatwave
Although many are staying inside, some folks in the Heartland are not shy to the heat.
Heartland golfers play through the heat
Alexis Stallman of Herrin, is accused of stabbing her ex-husband earlier this week at a...
New details emerge on IDOT worker killed earlier this week