Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Heat advisory in effect through Sunday

Today will be a hotter and more humid summer day in the Heartland.
Today will be a hotter and more humid summer day in the Heartland.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Heat and humidity will be increasing today.

Winds from the south will push hotter and more humid air back into the Heartland through the weekend.

Heat advisories are in effect through Sunday evening.

Highs today will range from 95 to 100 degrees.

Saturday is looking to be the hottest day, with afternoon highs near 100 degrees and heat index values at 110 degrees.

Excessively hot and humid conditions continue Sunday, but there could be enough moisture to allow for a few clouds and possibly an isolated late-day thunderstorm.

Next week is looking more active and eventually a bit cooler.

A weak frontal boundary from the north on Monday will increase the chance for thunderstorms.

A stronger cold front will likely push into the Heartland on Thursday, which will bring slightly cooler and less humid conditions, but this forecast is still several days out .

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searching for a missing man in Madison County, Missouri say they have found human...
Remains found confirmed to be from missing Creve Coeur man in Madison County, Mo.
An IDOT worker was killed in a crash at a work zone in Murphysboro on Wednesday morning.
IDOT worker allegedly stabbed, killed by ex-wife at work zone crash in Murphysboro
Elvis Presley performed twice at the old B & B Club in Gobler, Mo. back in 1955.
Elvis Presley’s humble beginnings in the Heartland remembered
Camper on sand bar in Ohio River
Camper sitting on sandbar in Ohio River
James Primer (left) and Angela Thompson (right) were both charged in the case.
Two from Bollinger Co. charged in homicide investigation

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Morning Forecast
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Heat advisories are back Friday through the weekend
A view of the Mississippi River from the banks of Cape Rock Drive.
First Alert: Heat advisories return Friday through weekend
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook