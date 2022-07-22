First Alert: Heat advisory in effect through Sunday

(KFVS) - Heat and humidity will be increasing today.

Winds from the south will push hotter and more humid air back into the Heartland through the weekend.

Heat advisories are in effect through Sunday evening.

Highs today will range from 95 to 100 degrees.

Saturday is looking to be the hottest day, with afternoon highs near 100 degrees and heat index values at 110 degrees.

Excessively hot and humid conditions continue Sunday, but there could be enough moisture to allow for a few clouds and possibly an isolated late-day thunderstorm.

Next week is looking more active and eventually a bit cooler.

A weak frontal boundary from the north on Monday will increase the chance for thunderstorms.

A stronger cold front will likely push into the Heartland on Thursday, which will bring slightly cooler and less humid conditions, but this forecast is still several days out .

