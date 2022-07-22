Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Friday Morning Forecast

Official Heat Advisory Friday through Sunday....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a slight break Thursday,  heat and humidity will be increasing again as we approach the weekend.  Southerly flow will begin to blow hotter and more humid air back into the region today through Sunday….and official heat advisories have been issued for this afternoon through Sunday evening.  Highs today will be about 95 to 100 with dew points climbing to near 70.   Saturday may be the hottest day, with actual highs near 100 but dew points in the low 70s giving us HX numbers of about 110 in the afternoon.  By Sunday enough moisture is present for a few clouds and maybe even an isolated late-day thunderstorm, but it will still be excessively hot and humid.

The pattern for next week becomes more active and, eventually,  a bit cooler.  On Monday a weak frontal boundary sags in from the north with an increased chance of thunderstorms and some slight moderation in temperatures.    This front should wave back and forth for a few days,  until a final stronger cold front pushes through about Thursday.  This should introduce some slightly cooler and less humid weather for the end of next week, although this is a long way off in forecast land.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searching for a missing man in Madison County, Missouri say they have found human...
Remains found confirmed to be from missing Creve Coeur man in Madison County, Mo.
An IDOT worker was killed in a crash at a work zone in Murphysboro on Wednesday morning.
IDOT worker allegedly stabbed, killed by ex-wife at work zone crash in Murphysboro
Elvis Presley performed twice at the old B & B Club in Gobler, Mo. back in 1955.
Elvis Presley’s humble beginnings in the Heartland remembered
Camper on sand bar in Ohio River
Camper sitting on sandbar in Ohio River
James Primer (left) and Angela Thompson (right) were both charged in the case.
Two from Bollinger Co. charged in homicide investigation

Latest News

First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 7/21
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 7/21
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 7/21
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 7/21
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Heat advisories are back Friday through the weekend
First Alert 5 p.m. Forecast on 7/21
First Alert 5 p.m. Forecast on 7/21