First Alert Friday Morning Forecast

After a slight break Thursday, heat and humidity will be increasing again as we approach the weekend. Southerly flow will begin to blow hotter and more humid air back into the region today through Sunday….and official heat advisories have been issued for this afternoon through Sunday evening. Highs today will be about 95 to 100 with dew points climbing to near 70. Saturday may be the hottest day, with actual highs near 100 but dew points in the low 70s giving us HX numbers of about 110 in the afternoon. By Sunday enough moisture is present for a few clouds and maybe even an isolated late-day thunderstorm, but it will still be excessively hot and humid.

The pattern for next week becomes more active and, eventually, a bit cooler. On Monday a weak frontal boundary sags in from the north with an increased chance of thunderstorms and some slight moderation in temperatures. This front should wave back and forth for a few days, until a final stronger cold front pushes through about Thursday. This should introduce some slightly cooler and less humid weather for the end of next week, although this is a long way off in forecast land.

