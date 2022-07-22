Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Feels like numbers will range from 105 to 114 this weekend!

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another warm night ahead, and an even hotter weekend expected. Tonight lows will only drop into the lower to mid 70s. Under lots of sunshine on Saturday, highs will get even warmer than what we experienced on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s Saturday and Sunday. Feels like numbers will range from 105 to 110 in most areas, but there will be scattered areas that see heat indices of 110+. Stay safe! Rain chances return next week! Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible most days during the work week next week! Keeping our fingers crossed for that, many areas still need a lot of rain!

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searching for a missing man in Madison County, Missouri say they have found human...
Remains found confirmed to be from missing Creve Coeur man in Madison County, Mo.
Alexis Stallman, 41, of Murphysboro, has been charged with three counts of First-Degree Murder...
IDOT worker allegedly stabbed, killed by ex-wife at work zone crash in Murphysboro
Camper on sand bar in Ohio River
Camper sitting on sandbar in Ohio River
Elvis Presley performed twice at the old B & B Club in Gobler, Mo. back in 1955.
Elvis Presley’s humble beginnings in the Heartland remembered
James Primer (left) and Angela Thompson (right) were both charged in the case.
Two from Bollinger Co. charged in homicide investigation

Latest News

First Alert 5 p.m. Forecast on 7/22
First Alert 5 p.m. Forecast on 7/22
USGS says the exact location of the quake was 3.6 miles northeast of Ridgely, Tenn.
2.5 earthquake reported in Lake County, Tenn.
First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 7/22
First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 7/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Morning Forecast