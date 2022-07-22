Feels like numbers will range from 105 to 114 this weekend!

Another warm night ahead, and an even hotter weekend expected. Tonight lows will only drop into the lower to mid 70s. Under lots of sunshine on Saturday, highs will get even warmer than what we experienced on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s Saturday and Sunday. Feels like numbers will range from 105 to 110 in most areas, but there will be scattered areas that see heat indices of 110+. Stay safe! Rain chances return next week! Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible most days during the work week next week! Keeping our fingers crossed for that, many areas still need a lot of rain!

