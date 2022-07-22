Heartland Votes
Endangered SILVER Advisory issued for missing woman

Marjorie A. Todd, 63, was reported missing in Sikeston after she did not arrive home Thursday...
Marjorie A. Todd, 63, was reported missing in Sikeston after she did not arrive home Thursday evening, July 22.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An Endangered SILVER Advisory was issued for a 63-year-old woman reported missing in Sikeston.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Marjorie A. Todd was last seen walking away from a the 100 block of East Malone at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 and heading to her home, but did not arrive.

MSHP said Todd has been diagnosed with dementia.

Todd is 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a multi-color shirt and orange shots.

MSHP says Todd uses a walker to get around.

Anyone with information on Todd’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department or Sikeston Department of Public Safety at 573-471-4711.

