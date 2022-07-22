City of Marion, Ky. gives update on water supply

MARION, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Marion reports it has made progress in several areas that can help with improving water supplies.

According to a release from the city, the following are updates to water supply efforts:

The Kentucky Rural Water Association (KRWA) reported fixing seven additional leaks within the city this week. In total, KRWA has fixed over a dozen leaks within the city. Since the leak detection mission started July 5, the city is down to 68 gallons per minute flow during the overnight hours from the 230 gallons per minute flow rate.

Crittenden-Livingston Water District is back up and maintaining a 180,000 gallon per day flow to the city. This accounts for roughly 60 percent of daily usage.

Bottled water distribution continues at the armory. A permanent schedule was issued last week which can be found on the city’s Facebook page. If you would like to volunteer to assist with bottled water distribution, please contact Danielle Duncan at (270) 704-3523.

BFW Engineering will be at Lake George next week to conduct further, extensive research.

The city is working with C and C Pumps & Supply on plans to begin pumping Lucile Mine, allowing the City to determine if the recharge rate is sufficient for use as a partial or full drinking water source.

The City of Marion remains under Stage 3 water restrictions until further notice. A boiled water advisory and burn ban order remain in effect.

For information on what Stage 3 means and what do to during a boiled water advisory, please go to the city’s Facebook page.

