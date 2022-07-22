Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Boater accidentally shot by group drinking and firing guns, report says

Five men were taken into custody after a boater was accidentally shot on the Holston River, an arrest report obtained by WVLT News said.
Boater accidentally shot by group drinking and firing guns, report says
Boater accidentally shot by group drinking and firing guns, report says(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five men were taken into custody after a boater was accidentally shot on the Holston River, an arrest report obtained by WVLT News said.

According to the report, five men, identified as Dakota Fawver, Elijah Brown, Elijah Sharp, Noah Parker and Thomas Pratt, were drinking and shooting guns at a small target on the riverbank when the incident happened.

The boater, who was traveling parallel to the five men, was then reportedly hit in the hip. A witness allegedly told officers they had “observed several rounds striking the water before the victim was shot.”

The boater was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the report said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searching for a missing man in Madison County, Missouri say they have found human...
Remains found confirmed to be from missing Creve Coeur man in Madison County, Mo.
An IDOT worker was killed in a crash at a work zone in Murphysboro on Wednesday morning.
IDOT worker allegedly stabbed, killed by ex-wife at work zone crash in Murphysboro
Camper on sand bar in Ohio River
Camper sitting on sandbar in Ohio River
Elvis Presley performed twice at the old B & B Club in Gobler, Mo. back in 1955.
Elvis Presley’s humble beginnings in the Heartland remembered
James Primer (left) and Angela Thompson (right) were both charged in the case.
Two from Bollinger Co. charged in homicide investigation

Latest News

Crews were called to an early morning fire at a multi-family housing unit in Poplar Bluff on...
Fire at vacant multi-family unit building under investigation
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Judge Mitch Perry.
Judge makes decision on Kentucky’s abortion ban
Tim Leonard has been selected to be SIU's new Athletic Director.
SIU announces new athletic director
Marjorie A. Todd, 63, was reported missing in Sikeston after she did not arrive home Thursday...
Endangered SILVER Advisory issued for missing woman