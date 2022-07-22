5 arrested on drug charges in connection with burglary investigations

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Investigations into three burglaries in McCracken County led to the arrests of five residents on drug charges.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the first burglary reported was on Monday, June 27 at a home on the 600 block of Milliken Road. The homeowner told deputies that they came home and found a man inside their home. The man then ran away. Deputies said a search revealed a handgun had been stolen.

The next burglary was reported two days later on the 500 block of Milliken Road. The sheriff’s office said the homeowner reported someone had stolen a handgun.

Then on Sunday, July 17, deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a home on the 1100 block of Oaks Road. The homeowner told investigators someone got into the house through a window and stole some jewelry and firearms.

Detectives said they found a bag of jewelry, some from recent burglaries, during a traffic stop on Irvin Cobb Drive on Wednesday.

The passenger in the vehicle, 41-year-old James Mallas, was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Detectives then searched Mallas’ home on the 900 block of Oaks Road in McCracken County and said they found more stolen jewelry, small quantities of methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Two people in the home, Carol Darnell and her son Austin Wallace, were arrested and also booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

The investigation then took detectives back to Milliken Road. This time to two homes on the 400 block.

Both homes were searched on Thursday and led to the arrests of 58-year-old Marshall Crabtree and 65-year-old Paul Browning.

Investigators say they found stolen property including a 9mm handgun, methamphetamine, marijuana and other items when they searched the two homes.

Detectives claim Mallas was trading and selling stolen items to both Crabtree and Browning.

Mallas was charged with three counts burglary first degree, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darnell and Wallace were each charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Crabtree was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, facilitation to receiving stolen property firearm, possession of Marijuana and promoting contraband.

Browning was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property firearm and possession of a handgun by a felon.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.