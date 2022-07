LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - There was a 2.5 magnitude earthquake reported in Lake County at 3:15 p.m.

The coordinates of the location were 36.314N 89.472W.

USGS says the exact location of the quake was 3.6 miles northeast of Ridgely, Tenn.

The quake had a depth of 0.62 miles.

