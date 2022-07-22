Heartland Votes
2 children killed after tree falls on home in Birmingham

3-year-old, 3-month-old killed after tree falls on Birmingham home
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say two children were killed after a tree fell onto a home on July 21.

This happened at a home just on 10th Avenue West. Authorities say the two children who died were three years old and three months old. An 11-year-old has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities also say an adult woman was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital, and has been reported as conscious and talking.

Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say another woman was trapped inside of the home, but was rescued.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

