Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Velveeta introduces cheese-infused martini

The veltini is garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and...
The veltini is garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and jumbo shells.(Velveeta)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Velveeta is bringing its creamy, rich goodness to a cocktail for the first time ever with its “veltini” concoction.

It’s a take on the classic martini, made with Velveeta-infused vodka – apparently, there is such a thing. Then, it’s mixed with olive brine and vermouth.

It’s garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and jumbo shells.

You can get this drink at select BLT Steak Houses for $15 during golden hour (5 p.m. – 8 p.m.) for a limited time only while supplies last.

Velveeta is also selling a limited number of kits online for $50 so you can make it at home.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elvis Presley performed twice at the old B & B Club in Gobler, Mo. back in 1955.
Elvis Presley’s humble beginnings in the Heartland remembered
A homicide investigation is underway in Bollinger County.
Homicide investigation underway in Bollinger County
Potosi Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they call a 'chronic gas...
Police for help in identifying a suspect they call a ‘chronic’ gas thief’
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
James Primer (left) and Angela Thompson (right) were both charged in the case.
Two from Bollinger Co. charged in homicide investigation

Latest News

GRAPHIC WARNING: The shooting caught on bodycam left the 13-year-old paralyzed.
GRAPHIC: Bodycam video shows 13-year-old shot by Chicago police
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years on Floyd killing federal charge
The contraception bill explicitly allows the use of contraceptives and gives the medical...
House votes to ensure access to contraceptives
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in...
Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims