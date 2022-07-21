Two from Bollinger Co. charged in murder case

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people have been arrested as suspects in a murder investigation in Bollinger County.

According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, James Primer and Angela Thompson of Marble Hill, Mo. were both arrested and charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action.

The incident itself took place on Tuesday, July 19, in Marble Hill where deputies found a man with a gunshot wound after responding to a call.

The man was then taken to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri where he died from his injuries.

On Wednesday, July 20, arrest warrants were issued by the Honorable Judge Alan J. Beussink for both Primer and Thompson.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Bollinger County Coroner’s Office assisted with the investigation.

According to Sheriff Casey Graham, both individuals have a $1 million cash bond as well.

