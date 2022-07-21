Southern Illinois Wellness Mission set to begin in Carbondale.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -We all know medical, vision and dental services can be expensive. One Heartland mission is to provide those services for no cost for the rest of the month.

The Southern Illinois Wellness Mission is taking place at the Carbondale Civic Center. Military personnel from across the country are here and ready to help serve the needs of everyone in the community.

“There’s no cost to the community, no cost, they just need to show up with their name and we’ll take care of them,” said Slade Linquist, Southern Illinois Mission Leader.

Linquist tells me it took a two-year process to bring this to southern Illinois.

“Initially the community submits an application and then it gets vetted and then eventually If the community is selected then 24 months later, we’re here,” said Linquist.

The Southern Illinois Wellness Mission is an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program, a DoD military training opportunity that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness while simultaneously providing key healthcare services with lasting benefits for Delta communities.

By utilizing their extensive resources, the military is able to meet some of the region’s most urgent healthcare needs.

Basic medical and wellness exams, dental exams, fillings and extractions, vision exams and also single vision glasses will be offered.

It’s all based on a first come, first serve basis.

“They want to be seen, I recommend them getting here early in the morning so we can get you seen if we can’t get you seen that day, we may get you appointed for another day to come in,” said Linquist.

107 soldiers are on the ground in Carbondale ready to help.

And Linquist says his favorite part is serving the community.

“And we also give back to the community and the community can see their services and their tax dollars being put to use,” said Linquist.

Friday, July 22 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 23 – Saturday, July 30 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 31 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Medical & Vision services only)

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.