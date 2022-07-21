Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man indicted in rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion

The 27-year-old defendant is charged with two felony counts of rape in an indictment filed...
The 27-year-old defendant is charged with two felony counts of rape in an indictment filed Thursday in county court in Columbus.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury in Ohio has indicted the man accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion that became a flashpoint in the national debate over access to the procedure.

The 27-year-old defendant is charged with two felony counts of rape in an indictment filed Thursday in county court in Columbus.

The case drew national attention when an Indianapolis doctor said the child had to go to Indiana because Ohio banned abortions at the first detectable “fetal heartbeat” after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

Before the criminal case against the suspect was revealed, Ohio’s Republican attorney general and a GOP congressman from the state were among conservatives who publicly questioned whether the story about the girl was true. Democratic President Joe Biden highlighted the girl’s case at the signing of an executive order aimed at protecting access to abortion.

Court records listed no attorney for the rape suspect after the indictment. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday.

Initial court records didn’t specify whether or how the suspect knew the girl, and authorities haven’t provided comment or additional details in response to requests about that. The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify victims of sexual assault and, for now, is not naming the suspect to avoid inadvertently identifying the girl.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elvis Presley performed twice at the old B & B Club in Gobler, Mo. back in 1955.
Elvis Presley’s humble beginnings in the Heartland remembered
A homicide investigation is underway in Bollinger County.
Homicide investigation underway in Bollinger County
Potosi Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they call a 'chronic gas...
Police for help in identifying a suspect they call a ‘chronic’ gas thief’
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
James Primer (left) and Angela Thompson (right) were both charged in the case.
Two from Bollinger Co. charged in homicide investigation

Latest News

FILE - A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in...
Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims
Polio was once one of the nation’s most feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing...
New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles delivering remarks in Hickman County.
Ky. Ag Commissioner makes stop in the Heartland
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
LIVE: White House press briefing: Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’