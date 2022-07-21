Man accused of arson at apartment complex in Mount Vernon arrested

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A Mount Vernon man was arrested in connection with a fire at an apartment complex fire in early July.

U.S. Marshalls took Troy L. Davis, 40, in custody on Tuesday, July 19 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Davis is charged with aggravated arson.

Bond is set at $500,000 (10 percent applies).

Davis is being held in Indiana on a domestic battery warrant pending extradition to Illinois.

According to Mount Vernon Police, Davis was wanted in connection with an early morning fire at an apartment complex located at 2020 Broadway on Friday, July 8.

Police said one tenant was treated a hospital for smoke inhalation from the fire and numerous other tenants were displaced.

Officers helped get some of the residents out of the building to safety.

Multiple fire departments were called to help Mount Vernon firefighters put out the blaze.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office, Mount Vernon Fire Department and Mount Vernon Police Department investigated the fire.

Investigators concluded that the fire was intentionally set.

