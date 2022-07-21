Heartland Votes
Ky. Ag Commissioner makes stop in the Heartland

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles delivering remarks in Hickman County.
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles delivering remarks in Hickman County.(KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles made a stop in Hickman County on Thursday morning, July 21.

Quarles was attending the WAVE (West Kentucky Alliance for a Vibrant Economy) Ag Day 2022 event at the Columbus-Belmont State Park.

The commissioner was speaking at the gathering to raise awareness on the impact of agriculture in the region, state and nationwide.

There are four Ky. counties that border the Mississippi River and they all are big agricultural producers for the region and for the country.

Members of local organizations with agriculture ties also attended.

Topics of conversation included drought, the Dec. 10 tornadoes, crop insurance, livestock and the current struggles with inflation and supply chain issues.

Columbus-Belmont State Park is located along the Mississippi River near Columbus.

According to the state park’s Facebook page, the park is the site of a Confederate fortification built during the American Civil War. Union forces later occupied the site.

