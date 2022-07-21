Heartland Votes
Invasive jumping worms spotted in Chesterfield

The invasive worms have been found in Chesterfield County.
The invasive worms have been found in Chesterfield County.(Virginia Cooperative Extension - Chesterfield)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Instead of leaping lizards, it’s jumping worms that have been spotted in Chesterfield County.

These invasive species get their name from the thrashing, snake-like motion they make when handled or disturbed.

Their bodies are reddish to brownish-purple with a milky-pale band around them called a clitellum, the Virginia Cooperative Extension said.

The worms feed on leaf litter and mulch, removing the organic layer of soil.

“Monitor gardens for jumping worms and be on the lookout for their unique castings that look like dry, grainy coffee grounds. Do not dump infested soil outdoors or transfer to new areas unless you thoroughly solarize it to kill any worms and their cocoons in the soil,” the Virginia Cooperative Extension said.

Anyone who suspects they may have jumping worms should contact their local cooperative extension office. Any close-up photos and videos would be helpful to include. If a worm is able to be collected, completely submerge it in rubbing alcohol in a container to preserve it so an expert can look at it.

For more information on jumping worms, click here.

