IDOT worker killed in crash at work zone in Murphysboro

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - First responders rushed to the scene of a crash at a work zone in Murphysboro on Wednesday, July 20.

The crash happened around 10:49 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 127 and Ava Road.

This section of roadway is part of an ongoing road construction zone.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation shows that Edward Stallman, an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) worker, was involved in the crash at the work zone site.

A bystander at the scene began CPR on Stallman before emergency crews arrived.

When deputies arrived, they said he was unresponsive.

An ambulance crew rushed Stallman to a Murphysboro hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Stallman’s death.

The sheriff’s office believes the construction zone is not a contributing factor.

