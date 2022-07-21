Heat advisories are back Friday through the weekend

Temperatures will be on the rise again, and heat indices will climb too. Tonight we will see clear skies and lows dropping into the mid to upper 60s. Highs on Friday are back into the mid to upper 90s, with a few areas hitting 100 degrees. Feels like numbers will range from 100 to 106 in most areas. There is a very small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in southeast Missouri Friday afternoon, but chances look slim. The weekend will bring even hotter weather. Many areas will see highs hit 100 with feels like numbers ranging from 100 to 110, with a few areas seeing heat indices of 110+. Definitely take it easy outside this weekend and wrap up outdoor activities early in the day if possible. Next week looks promising for rain chances, scattered showers and thunderstorm expected everyday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.