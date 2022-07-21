Heartland farmers impacted by dry weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is directing all state agencies to look at ways they can ease the burden created by dry conditions.

Lance Menard, a farmer from Perry County has a stand at the farmer’s market in Cape Girardeau.

He says the dry weather is impacting his crop production.

“We are down on a lot of things probably about half the amount especially on like green beans, tomatoes,” said Menard. “The issue of droughts and floods is nothing new to this state.”

As part of an executive order signed on Thursday, Gov. Parson declared a Drought Alert for 53 Missouri counties, activated the Drought Assessment Committee and is directing the Department of Natural Resources to help identify statewide drought impacts.

“Today we are trying to figure out a solution to a drought that we have no control over. But I will also tell you, this will not go away with the first rains that come in two to three weeks,” Gov. Parson said.

According to the latest drought monitor, nearly all of southeast Missouri is in a moderate to severe drought.

“Over half of our state is going to be covered in this drought right now at this time. We’ve got 95 thousand farms in the state of Missouri. this is going to have a big impact on the agriculture community,” said Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chen.

Governor Parson’s order could help farmers get through the season.

But Menard is hoping mother nature will help as well.

“We are supposed to have some rain next week hopefully that’ll help. I don’t know if it’ll help the temperatures, but some rain will definitely do us some good,” said Menard.

Governor Parson says he’s also reached out to lawmakers at the Federal level to see if they can provide any assistance.

And next week the State’s Soil and Water Conservation Commission will hold a special session to discuss other ways to help Missouri farmers.

