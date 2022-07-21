Heartland cyclists push for safer road conditions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Local cyclists are pushing for safer bike lanes, after Johnny Thurman of Cape Girardeau was hit and killed during his weekly bike ride.

In his honor there are groups working to change road conditions for cyclists along with adding some special memorials.

“I was crushed, it didn’t seem real at the time. We were just riding bikes the night before,” Justin White, Thurman’s friend said.

White said he was with Thurman that night.

According to a police report, the ground at the scene was asphalt.

White shared that and plus small bike lanes, like the one describes on Lexington Avenue is a recipe for disaster.

“I think cape could really benefit by expanding its bike lanes. The one here is half asphalt, there’s a big crack going down the entire thing. It’s a difficult place to ride your bike,” White said.

In a plan by the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization, it pushes for bike lanes 5 to 7 feet wide, and with a 2 to 3 feet buffer between travel lanes.

However, the plan is just recommendations

Although lanes are a concern. John Dodd with CycleWerx in Cape Girardeau encourages cyclists to have proper gear like helmets, and lights.

“Its a terrible thing that happened, but it’s more like doubling down on things we already know and follow” Dodd said.

As cyclists hope for safer conditions, friends and family of Thurman continue to mourn, holding on to the memories they have of him

White said there will be Memorial Concert for Thurman on August 13 at Blue Diamond Sports Bar.

