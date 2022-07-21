Governor Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear delivered a Team Kentucky Update today, highlighting topics such as unemployment, clean water projects and the water shortage in Marion, Ky.

Unemployment rate reaches another historic low

Gov. Beshear reports that Kentucky’s June 2022 unemployment rate hit a new historic low of 3.7 percent, resulting in three back-to-back months of the lowest unemployment rates in state history.

“While our families face a lot of challenges today – from the pandemic to the deadliest tornado we have ever seen, inflation and a war in Ukraine, it’s important we remember that we are tough and we must have faith,” Gov. Beshear said. “The challenges of today are what we have to push through to get to a bright and optimistic tomorrow where we are seeing more new jobs, investments and better wages than we have ever seen.”

According to a release, the number of people employed in June increased by 1,085 to 1,986,909 while the number of unemployed decreased by 1,811 to 77,193.

Cleaner Water Projects

Governor announced $30 million in funding to support 29 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water systems for 1,245 households across the commonwealth.

Gov. Beshear also announced that an additional $250 million from his Cleaner Water Program is now available for local utilities to submit projects for the second round of funding.

City of Marion water update

Gov. Beshear says the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM), the Kentucky National Guard, the Division of Water, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the City of Marion and the private sector are coordinating daily to bring bottled and raw water to the city and to find solutions to the water emergency.

On Wednesday, July 20, six truckloads of water purchased by KYEM were delivered. Teams have also identified and repaired a water line leak saving an estimated 144,000 gallons of water per day.

So far, Beshear says 73,000 gallons of water handed out by the Kentucky National Guard and put directly into the hands of Kentuckians. The City of Marion received 1.75 inches of rain, helping to put an additional four inches in Old City Lake.

Engineering will be done to complete a water connection from the City of Marion to the Sturgis Water Co., which will meet more of the city’s water demand.

Dye tracing and aerial monitoring are also being conducted by drones to identify blockages hindering hauled water from entering the lake.

Paducah Water has provided a team to assist with the repair of additional identified leaks in the water system and this team will also provide in-house lab analysis for finished water sampling this week.

Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

Earlier this month, Gov. Beshear announced $3.25 million in funding from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to the Graves County Grain Assistance Program.

“Grain is my livelihood. That’s the way I make a living. Mayfield Grain being six miles from here is a real key to my operation,” Graves County farmer Mitchell Guthrie said. “I’m afraid that without the Granary, some of these mom-and-pop farms would give up. We reached out to the Governor and he was willing to help us. He came up with some ideas to get our grain moved, pay labor and buy fuel. I appreciate the Governor taking time to hear us. That’s very important. It’s just unreal – the cooperation, and that people still care. That’s a blessing to me and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

According to a release from Beshear, over 150,000 individuals and organizations from all over the world have contributed to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, raising nearly $52 million to assist in long-term recovery.

