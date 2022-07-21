Heartland Votes
Gov. Parson to hold briefing on drought in Missouri

Missouri Governor Mike Parson will address the drought across the state on Thursday afternoon.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is holding a briefing to address the drought affecting Missouri on Thursday, July 21.

The address will be held at 2 p.m. in the governor’s office in Jefferson City.

Gov. Parson plans to discuss what actions his administration plans to take in helping farmers and ranchers dealing with worsening drought conditions.

The state directors from the Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Conservation and the Department of Agriculture will join Parson in his briefing.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows much of southern Missouri in a moderate to severe drought.

