Gov. Beshear announces $30 million to provide clean drinking water, improve systems

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced today there will be $30 million in funding to support 29 projects aimed at providing clean drinking water and improving water treatment systems for 1,245 households across Kentucky.

The governor says these funds are for the Cleaner Water Program, which hopes deliver clean drinking water and quality sewer systems across Kentucky.

“Having clean, reliable water service is a basic human right, and from the start of my administration I have prioritized funding major upgrades to these crucial utilities all across the commonwealth,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’ve provided hundreds of millions of dollars to communities through my Cleaner Water Program, enhancing regional systems and providing service for the first time to many residents and businesses. This latest round will provide $30 million to fund 29 projects that will make our people healthier and our communities more resilient.”

Gov. Beshear also announced an additional $250 million from his Cleaner Water Program is now available for local utilities to submit projects for a second round of funding.

“These funds build on the $250 million appropriated last year to deliver quality, clean drinking water to Kentuckians and maintain our sewer systems,” Gov. Beshear said. “Investing in our water infrastructure is a fundamental way we are building a better Kentucky by improving the wellbeing of our people while we fuel our record-breaking economic momentum.”

According to a release from Gov. Beshear, $500 million has been appropriated through a bipartisan agreement with the General Assembly to provide clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky since 2021.

