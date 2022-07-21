First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

A light north breeze will bring slightly lower dew points/humidity levels into the area for the next couple of days, but the weather will remain hot and mainly dry thanks to a large area of high pressure aloft. In fact the weekend may bring the hottest weather of the summer thus far. In the shorter term, today will be sunny and hot but not as steamy, with highs in the 92 to 97 range, but dew point temps dipping into the 60s to around 70. This means that the heat index will be just a few degrees higher than the actual air temperature. Friday will be sunny with afternoon highs of about 95 to 100, with afternoon H.I. near 100.

Heat and humidity will peak over the weekend, with highs near 100 and heat indices/feels like numbers well over 100. Heat Advisories and warnings will likely be issued again. Beyond the weekend the pattern is looking more unsettled and not quite as hot for most of next week as a weak frontal boundary stalls in the region. Periods of on and off showers and storms look more likely for most of the week, with a possible break on Wednesday. Temperatures should be a little closer to normal for late July.

