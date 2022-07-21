First Alert: Hot, but not as steamy

(KFVS) - A light breeze from the north will keep humidity a bit lower the next couple of days, but it will still be very hot.

Afternoon highs will range from 92 to 97 degrees under sunny skies.

Heat index values look to be just a few degrees higher than the actual air temps.

A light northerly breeze behind a very weak cold front is blowing in slightly drier air this morning. Dew points are... Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Thursday, July 21, 2022

Friday will also be sunny and slightly hotter with highs about 95 to 100 degrees.

Heat index values will be near 100.

Heat and humidity will peak over the weekend.

Afternoon highs will be near 100 with heat indices well above 100 degrees.

Heat advisories and warnings are likely.

Next week is not looking quite as hot.

A weak frontal boundary will stall in the region, which could bring periods of on-and-off showers and storms.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.