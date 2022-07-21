Fatal crash kills 2 in Williamson County, ISP investigating

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a three-vehicle, fatal crash in Williamson County that killed two people and left another person seriously injured on Wednesday, July 20.

The crash happened at 9:15 a.m. on Route 37, just south of Kellville Road.

According to ISP, a white Isuzu truck was traveling northbound on Route 37 before crossing over the center line and striking the side of two other SEMI trailers traveling southbound.

Both the driver and passenger of the white Isuzu truck were pronounced dead at the scene by the Williamson County Coroner.

They have been identified as Charles Hedges, 70, and Joseph Taylor, 44, of Carterville, Ill.

The driver in one of the SEMI trailers was flown to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries after being overturned by the crash.

No other injuries were reported by ISP and Route 37 was closed for five hours during the crash investigation. The investigation is still on-going

