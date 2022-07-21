Heartland Votes
Camper sitting on sandbar in Ohio River

Camper on sand bar in Ohio River
Camper on sand bar in Ohio River(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has happened again.

A vehicle parked on a sandbar in the Ohio River in Evansville is causing a buzz on social media.

This time, it’s a camper.

A handful of years ago, it was a pick up truck.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintains a shipping channel in downtown Evansville, and their dredging helps keep the river open for barge traffic.

All that sediment gets pumped out of the channel and builds up, forming the sandbar.

Still, it’s an island, so it’s not an easy task to get a vehicle parked there.

We don’t know yet who put the camper out there.

