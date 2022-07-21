Camper sitting on sandbar in Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has happened again.

A vehicle parked on a sandbar in the Ohio River in Evansville is causing a buzz on social media.

This time, it’s a camper.

A handful of years ago, it was a pick up truck.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintains a shipping channel in downtown Evansville, and their dredging helps keep the river open for barge traffic.

All that sediment gets pumped out of the channel and builds up, forming the sandbar.

Still, it’s an island, so it’s not an easy task to get a vehicle parked there.

We don’t know yet who put the camper out there.

